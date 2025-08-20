Man arrested after early hours altercation which led to woman's feet being run over on main Northampton road

A man has been arrested on suspicion of assault after an early hours altercation in Northampton, which led to a woman’s feet being run over.

The incident happened between 3.40am and 4am on Saturday August 16, in Woolmonger Street, off the A508 Horseshoe Street.

Police say the altercation led to a woman having her feet run over by a car, which then made off at speed, causing soft tissue damage.

A 34-year-old man from Dorset has been arrested on suspicion of assault and released on police bail pending further enquiries.

The incident happened in Woolmonger Street, off Horseshoe Street.
A group of men came to help the woman shortly after the incident, and officers are keen to trace them as potential witnesses, as well as anyone who may have dashcam footage.

Anyone with information about the incident, including the men who came to the victim's aid, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 25000484033.

Information can also be submitted online at www.northants.police.uk/RO and crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.

