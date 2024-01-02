News you can trust since 1931
Man arrested after alleged sexual assault in Northampton shopping centre

Police are appealing for the alleged victim and any witnesses to come forward
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 08:52 GMT
Updated 2nd Jan 2024, 08:52 GMT
A 28-year-old man has been arrested after an alleged sexual assault in a Northampton shopping centre.

The incident took place sometime between 3pm and 5pm, on Friday, December 29, inside a shop in the Grosvenor Shopping Centre.

Officers are appealing for a woman who may have been approached and inappropriately touched during the incident to contact them. A man who was with the woman at the time of the incident and may be a witness to what happened is also asked to call police.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

A 28-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Anyone who believes they have any information in relation to this should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000796184.