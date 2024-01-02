Man arrested after alleged sexual assault in Northampton shopping centre
A 28-year-old man has been arrested after an alleged sexual assault in a Northampton shopping centre.
The incident took place sometime between 3pm and 5pm, on Friday, December 29, inside a shop in the Grosvenor Shopping Centre.
Officers are appealing for a woman who may have been approached and inappropriately touched during the incident to contact them. A man who was with the woman at the time of the incident and may be a witness to what happened is also asked to call police.
A 28-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.
Anyone who believes they have any information in relation to this should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000796184.