Man arrested after alleged sexual assault in Northampton shopping centre

Police are appealing for the alleged victim and any witnesses to come forward

A 28-year-old man has been arrested after an alleged sexual assault in a Northampton shopping centre.

The incident took place sometime between 3pm and 5pm, on Friday, December 29, inside a shop in the Grosvenor Shopping Centre.

Officers are appealing for a woman who may have been approached and inappropriately touched during the incident to contact them. A man who was with the woman at the time of the incident and may be a witness to what happened is also asked to call police.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

A 28-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.