The incident happened on Sunday, September 3, between 8pm and 8.30pm, when a man approached a boy in suspicious circumstances close to the shops in Dallington Road.

Police officers are appealing for witnesses after a suspicious incident in Dallington Road, Northampton.

The incident happened on Sunday, September 3, between 8pm and 8.30pm, when a man approached a boy in suspicious circumstances close to the shops.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The boy was unharmed but officers would like to speak to the man in question who is described as black with dreadlocks.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anyone who saw anything suspicious between the stated times in the local area is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.