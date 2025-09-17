Man appears in court to face indecent exposure charge relating to alleged incident in Northamptonshire village

A man has appeared in court to face an indecent exposure charge, relating to an alleged incident in a Northamptonshire village.

Mukhtar Mohamed, whose address in court documents is given as the Holiday Inn, Flore, appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on September 4 where he pleaded not guilty to one charge of indecent exposure.

The incident, in which Mohamed is alleged to have intentionally exposed his genitals intending that someone would see them and be caused alarm or distress - according to court documents – is alleged to have happened in Flore on September 1.

Mohamed also faced a charge of attempting to arrive in UK without a valid entry clearance.

The 37-year-old appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court again on Tuesday September 16 for a bail hearing. He was remanded in custody ahead of another hearing at the same court, scheduled for October 14.