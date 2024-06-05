Man appears in court to face charge in connection with Northamptonshire village burglary

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man has appeared before magistrates to face a charge in connection with a Northamptonshire village burglary.

Clinton David Barry Bowen, of Churchdown, Gloucester, has been charged with conspiracy to commit burglary in connection with the incident, which happened in the early hours of March 10 this year in Abthorpe, near Towcester.

The 42-year-old appeared at Cheltenham Magistrates’ Court on Friday, May 31, and will next appear at Gloucester Crown Court on July 5, 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detectives from Northamptonshire Police are still keen to speak to anyone who may have information about the incident so witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 24000143576.