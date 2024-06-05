Man appears in court to face charge in connection with Northamptonshire village burglary
Clinton David Barry Bowen, of Churchdown, Gloucester, has been charged with conspiracy to commit burglary in connection with the incident, which happened in the early hours of March 10 this year in Abthorpe, near Towcester.
The 42-year-old appeared at Cheltenham Magistrates’ Court on Friday, May 31, and will next appear at Gloucester Crown Court on July 5, 2024.
Detectives from Northamptonshire Police are still keen to speak to anyone who may have information about the incident so witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 24000143576.
Three men aged 39, 40 and 46, arrested in connection with this incident, have been released on bail pending further enquiries.