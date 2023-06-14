News you can trust since 1931
Man appeared from bushes in an attempt to steal mobile phone from walker in Northamptonshire village

Suspect described as aged 20 to 30
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 14th Jun 2023, 11:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 11:32 BST

A man appeared from bushes in an attempt to steal a mobile phone from a walker in a Northamptonshire village.

The incident happened around 11pm on Tuesday, June 6, as a man in his 20s walked past Kislingbury Cricket Club, Banbury Road.

The suspect is described as a white man, aged 20 to 30 years, about 5ft 10in, of a medium build and wearing a black hooded top.

Police are appealing for witnesses.
Witnesses are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number: 23000346085.