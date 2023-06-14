Man appeared from bushes in an attempt to steal mobile phone from walker in Northamptonshire village
Suspect described as aged 20 to 30
A man appeared from bushes in an attempt to steal a mobile phone from a walker in a Northamptonshire village.
The incident happened around 11pm on Tuesday, June 6, as a man in his 20s walked past Kislingbury Cricket Club, Banbury Road.
The suspect is described as a white man, aged 20 to 30 years, about 5ft 10in, of a medium build and wearing a black hooded top.
Witnesses are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number: 23000346085.