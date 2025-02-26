Man and woman seen indecently exposing themselves in busy Northampton park

A man and a woman were seen indecently exposing themselves in a busy Northampton park.

The incident happened in Abington Park, on a bench near one the lakes and in the sensory garden next to the tennis courts, between 4.30pm and 5.30pm on Monday (February 24).

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “We only have basic descriptions of the offenders. Both were white and aged in their late 30s to early 40s. The man had long black hair and was wearing a long trench coat, while the woman had black and white dreadlocks.”

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have seen the man and woman acting inappropriately in the park or who may have captured them arriving or leaving the park on CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage during the stated time and date.

Witnesses or anyone with information, including CCTV or dash-cam footage, are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 25000112628.