Man and woman arrested on suspicion of drugs offences after police raid Northampton house

Police found a machete and drugs at an address

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
20 minutes ago - 1 min read
A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs after police raided a house in Northampton.

Officers from the Northampton Neighbourhood Policing Teams executed the warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act at a residential address in Bibury Crescent, Abington on Thursday (March 2).

The warrant, which recovered suspected Class A drugs, a machete, and mobile phones, was conducted due to community intelligence into the neighbourhood policing team and reports from members of the public concerned about drug-related issues in their area.

A 20-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A and have both since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

If anyone has concerns about drugs crimes, report it to police on 101, online at northants.police.uk/ro or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.