Man and woman arrested on suspicion of drugs offences after police raid Northampton house

Police raided a Northampton house and made two arrests.

A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs after police raided a house in Northampton.

Officers from the Northampton Neighbourhood Policing Teams executed the warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act at a residential address in Bibury Crescent, Abington on Thursday (March 2).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The warrant, which recovered suspected Class A drugs, a machete, and mobile phones, was conducted due to community intelligence into the neighbourhood policing team and reports from members of the public concerned about drug-related issues in their area.

A 20-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A and have both since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.