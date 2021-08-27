Man allegedly shouts racial abuse and threatens to hit child in Northampton park
The girl's mother challenged the man, who - according to police - continued to be racially abusive before threatening to hit the child
A man has been accused of shouting racial abuse and threatening to hit a young girl, who was playing in a Northampton park.
The racially aggravated incident happened in Abington Park on Wednesday, August 11 between 10.45am and 11am when a man allegedly shouted racial abuse at the child.
A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: "The girl's mother challenged the man, who continued to be racially abusive before he threatened to hit the child."
Police have released an image of a man who they believe may be able to assist with their investigation and are appealing for him, or anyone who may recognise him, to get in touch.
Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 21000451533.