Man airlifted to hospital with life-changing injuries after serious collision on M1 near Northampton
The M1 northbound between junction 14 and 15 was closed from around 2.30pm on Tuesday (July 30) after a serious collision.
A white Volkswagen Crafter van was stopped in lane one of the all lanes running ‘smart’ motorway, when a white Scania HGV collided with the van.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “The driver of the Crafter, a man in his 50s, suffered life-changing chest and spinal injuries and was taken to University Hospital Coventry via air ambulance.
“A passenger in the van, a man in his 40s, suffered minor injuries and was taken to Northampton General Hospital.”
Collision investigators would like to hear from anyone who saw the collision or who has dash-cam footage of it.
Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 24000452450.
Some lanes remained closed into the early hours of today (July 31) to allow for recovery of the vehicles. One lane is still closed as repair works take place. National Highways is warning drivers to allow extra time for journeys.