Man airlifted to hospital with life-changing injuries after serious collision on M1 near Northampton

A man has been airlifted to hospital with life-changing injuries following a serious collision on the M1 near Northampton.

The M1 northbound between junction 14 and 15 was closed from around 2.30pm on Tuesday (July 30) after a serious collision.

A white Volkswagen Crafter van was stopped in lane one of the all lanes running ‘smart’ motorway, when a white Scania HGV collided with the van.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “The driver of the Crafter, a man in his 50s, suffered life-changing chest and spinal injuries and was taken to University Hospital Coventry via air ambulance.

“A passenger in the van, a man in his 40s, suffered minor injuries and was taken to Northampton General Hospital.”

Collision investigators would like to hear from anyone who saw the collision or who has dash-cam footage of it.

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 24000452450.

