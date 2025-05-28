Man aged 50-60 indecently exposed himself behind children's play area in Northampton park
The incident happened in Victoria Park, behind the children’s play area, near Muscott Street, between 4.30pm and 4.45pm on May 21.
Police say two people challenged the man who then walked off.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “The man is described as Asian, aged 50-60 years old, about 5ft 7in, of a slim build, and wearing a mustard-coloured top, blue jeans and white trainers.
“This is a busy Northampton park, and officers investigating would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the man acting inappropriately or who may have dash-cam footage of this man leaving the area.”
Witnessed or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 25000294729.
Information can also be submitted online at www.northants.police.uk/RO and crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.