Man aged 50-60 indecently exposed himself behind children's play area in Northampton park

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man indecently exposed himself behind a children’s play area in a Northampton park.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened in Victoria Park, behind the children’s play area, near Muscott Street, between 4.30pm and 4.45pm on May 21.

Police say two people challenged the man who then walked off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “The man is described as Asian, aged 50-60 years old, about 5ft 7in, of a slim build, and wearing a mustard-coloured top, blue jeans and white trainers.

The incident happened near the play area at Victoria Park.

“This is a busy Northampton park, and officers investigating would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the man acting inappropriately or who may have dash-cam footage of this man leaving the area.”

Witnessed or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 25000294729.

Information can also be submitted online at www.northants.police.uk/RO and crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.