Man, aged 30, charged with kidnap and assault following weekend incident in Northampton street
A 30-year-old man from Northampton is due in court today after being charged with a string of offences including kidnap and assault.
Connor Terry Malone, of St Andrews Road, Northampton, is due to appear before Northampton Magistrates Court today (Monday, September 11) facing multiple charges in connection with an incident that occurred in the early hours of Sunday (September 10) according to Northamptonshire Police.
The incident, which took place in Barry Road between 4:45am and 5am, has led to Malone being charged with four offences including kidnap – common law, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, driving without a licence, driving without insurance, according to Northamptonshire Police.
Details surrounding the incident remain limited due to the ongoing legal proceedings.