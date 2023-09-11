News you can trust since 1931
Man, aged 30, charged with kidnap and assault following weekend incident in Northampton street

The incident happened in the early hours of the morning on Sunday (September 10)
Logan MacLeod
By Logan MacLeod
Published 11th Sep 2023, 11:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 11:46 BST
A 30-year-old man from Northampton is due in court today after being charged with a string of offences including kidnap and assault.

Connor Terry Malone, of St Andrews Road, Northampton, is due to appear before Northampton Magistrates Court today (Monday, September 11) facing multiple charges in connection with an incident that occurred in the early hours of Sunday (September 10) according to Northamptonshire Police.

The incident, which took place in Barry Road between 4:45am and 5am, has led to Malone being charged with four offences including kidnap – common law, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, driving without a licence, driving without insurance, according to Northamptonshire Police.

Details surrounding the incident remain limited due to the ongoing legal proceedings.