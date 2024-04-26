Man, aged 27, charged with causing criminal damages to cars in Northampton village due in court today
A 27-year-old man has been charged with causing criminal damage to cars in Northampton village and is set to appear in court today.
Munashe Gwenzi, aged 27, of Mayfly Road, Pineham, has been charged with four offences and is due to before Northampton Magistrates’ Court today (Friday, April 26).
He has been charged with two counts of theft from shops, one count of criminal damage to property valued under £5,000 and one count of use threatening/abusive/insulting behaviour with intent to cause fear of violence, according to Northamptonshire Police.
A police spokeswoman said: “We appreciate this matter has caused concern within the local community however, we would please ask that people refrain from speculation, including on social media, as this is now an active investigation.
“We would also encourage anyone who has had their vehicle or property damaged in Pineham Valley, or elsewhere in the town, to please report this to us. Reports can be made via the online portal on the Northamptonshire Police website or by calling 101.”