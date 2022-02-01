Man admits Kettering sex assaults

A man will be sentenced next month after admitting sexually assaulting two women in Kettering.

Binu Paul, 44, changed his plea to guilty at Northampton Magistrates' Court having been charged with two counts of sexual assault by touching.

Paul, of King Street in Kettering, was arrested after two incidents in the town centre on October 13 last year.

Northampton Magistrates' Court.

On each occasion the victim was inappropriately touched without their consent.

When he appeared before magistrates Paul also admitted a charge of assault by beating after a man was assaulted in Rushden on the same day.

Magistrates granted Paul conditional bail so a pre-sentence report could be completed ahead of his sentencing on March 15.

As part of his bail conditions he will be subject to an electronic curfew and must stay at home between 7pm and 7am daily.