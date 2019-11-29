Man admits causing death of elderly couple in Roade

A driver has admitted death by careless driving at a court hearing today.

William Skears, 85, and his wife Brenda, 89, died following the collision on the A508 London Road at Roade on November 16 last year.

This lunchtime, Gary Marshall, 60, pleaded guilty to causing their death by careless driving after his Land Rover Discovery went on to the wrong side of the road.

The court heard how the cars collided 'offside to offside', causing the death of the pair from Paulerspury.

Marshall, of Paddock Close, Mansfield, admitted the offence but Recorder David Mason QC delayed sentencing so that the couple's only son could be in court. It will take place in January.