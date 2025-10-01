Man, 57, jailed after throwing burning missile at police officers in Northamptonshire town

A 57-year-old man has been jailed after he threw a burning missile at police officers in a Northamptonshire town.

Saul Terry, of Ladycroft Drive, Daventry, was sentenced at Northampton Crown Court on August 26, after he admitted affray at an earlier hearing.

Terry was initially charged with throwing/casting an explosive substance with intent to burn/maim/disfigure/disable/do grievous bodily harm following an incident on June 8 when a Molotov cocktail was thrown at officers in Daventry, according to Northamptonshire Police. He admitted an alternate charge of affray.

Terry was jailed for 24 weeks and given a 12-month restraining order banning him from contacting an individual.