Man, 52, arrested for attempted murder after stabbing in Northampton park
Police investigating the assault in which a man was stabbed are now appealing for witnesses and information.
A statement released by Northamptonshire Police just after 5pm said: “Between 7pm and 8pm last night (Wednesday, August 13) a man was assaulted in Victoria Park, sustaining a stab injury to his chest.
“The man, aged in his 20s, was taken to hospital via air ambulance, where his injuries were found to be non-life-threatening nor life-changing.
“Anyone with information about the incident, including CCTV, smart doorbell or dash-cam footage, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111,” the statement added.
Information can also be submitted online at https://orlo.uk/tPklb and https://orlo.uk/nsAvw
Please quote the reference number 25000476481 to help your information reach the right person as quickly as possible.
“The 52-year-old was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder at around 9pm last night (August 13) and remains in police custody,” the statement added.