Man, 49, charged with drink-driving after police called to crash in Kettering

A man has been charged with drink-driving after a collision in Kettering on Friday night (February 24).

Lee Rogers, aged 49 and of Boddington Road in the town, is accused of being almost three times the legal limit.

He was charged after a crash in Wallis Road between 10.20pm and 10.45pm, which involved a silver Vauxhall Astra Sportive car and a blue Ford Transit van.

