Man, 47, charged with death by careless driving after collision on A5 in Northamptonshire

A 47-year-old man has been charged with causing death by careless driving after a fatal collision on the A5 in Northamptonshire.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “A white Mercedes van was in collision with a red Honda motorcycle. As a result of the collision, the motorcyclist – 46-year-old Milton Keynes man, Ronnie Peters – was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.”

Now Michael Cox, of Wellhead Road, Dunstable, has been charged with causing death by careless driving.