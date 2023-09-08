News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING
Man, 46, arrested after 'altercation between male and female' in Northamptonshire village

Officers call for any witnesses to contact them
By The Newsroom
Published 8th Sep 2023, 09:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 09:42 BST
A 46-year-old man from Northampton has been arrested in connection with an incident that took place in Long Buckby in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

A police spokesperson said officers were called just after 4am on September 5, to reports of an altercation between a male and a female.

“Extensive enquiries have been taking place including speaking to local residents, and earlier today the man was arrested on suspicion of assault and kidnap.

“The victim in the incident has been located and has spoken to officers who are ensuring she is safeguarded,” the spokesperson said.

Officers investigating the incident would like to speak to anyone who may have been in the Bakers Lane area of Long Buckby early on Tuesday morning and saw or heard anything suspicious but have yet to speak to police.

Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Please quote incident number 23000554107 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.