News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Man, 45, charged with drink driving after officers recover vehicle in Northampton

The driver was stopped by officers in the early hours

By Carly Odell
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 27th Feb 2023, 11:33am

A man has been charged with drink driving after officers recovered a vehicle in Northampton.

The incident happened on February 25 at about 3am in Mill Lane, Kingsthorpe when officers from Northants Roads Policing Team stopped a driver and made an arrest.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman confirmed a 45-year-old man has been charged with drink driving, and driving without insurance and a valid test certificate.

A man was arrested on suspicion of drink driving in Northampton.
Most Popular

The vehicle was recovered from the scene, according to officers.