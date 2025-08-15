Man, 45, charged with drink driving after early hours collision with parked car in Northampton

A 45-year-old man has been charged with drink driving after an early hours collision with a parked car in Northampton.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shah Alom, of Baring Road, Northampton, has been charged with one count of driving when alcohol above the limit.

The charge relates to an incident in Broadmead Avenue at around 4.15am on Thursday August 14.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police say they were called to a report of a collision between the driver of a silver Kia Rio and a parked vehicle. Officers attended and one arrest was made.

Alom has been released on bail ahead of a court hearing at Northampton Magistrates’ Court, due to take place on August 28 2025.