Man, 45, charged with drink driving after early hours collision with parked car in Northampton

A 45-year-old man has been charged with drink driving after an early hours collision with a parked car in Northampton.

Shah Alom, of Baring Road, Northampton, has been charged with one count of driving when alcohol above the limit.

The charge relates to an incident in Broadmead Avenue at around 4.15am on Thursday August 14.

Police say they were called to a report of a collision between the driver of a silver Kia Rio and a parked vehicle. Officers attended and one arrest was made.

Alom has been released on bail ahead of a court hearing at Northampton Magistrates’ Court, due to take place on August 28 2025.

