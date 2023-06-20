News you can trust since 1931
Man, 45, charged after woman assaulted on busy Northampton street over the weekend

The man is due to appear in court today
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 20th Jun 2023, 11:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 11:58 BST

A 45-year-old man is due to appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (June 20) in connection with the assault of a woman in Northampton.

Simon Turay of Balmoral Road, Northampton, was arrested and charged with one count of assault by beating following an incident that occurred in Barrack Road, between 2.30pm and 3pm on Sunday, June 18.

Officers investigating this incident would still like to speak to any witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 23000373344.

Police are appealing for witnesses.
