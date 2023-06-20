Man, 45, charged after woman assaulted on busy Northampton street over the weekend

A 45-year-old man is due to appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (June 20) in connection with the assault of a woman in Northampton.

Simon Turay of Balmoral Road, Northampton, was arrested and charged with one count of assault by beating following an incident that occurred in Barrack Road, between 2.30pm and 3pm on Sunday, June 18.

Officers investigating this incident would still like to speak to any witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 23000373344.