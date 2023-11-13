Man, 45, arrested following 'altercaction' during which a woman was assaulted outside Northampton pub

Police officers taped off the car park around The Pioneer following the altercation on Thursday evening.

Police taped off the car park of a Northampton pub following an altercaction during which a woman was assalted.

Officers were called to Fulford Drive at around 10pm on Thursday (November 9) following 999 reports of an altercation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police taped off the large car park around the Pioneer Pub in Fulford Drive.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police officers taped off the car park around The Pioneer following the altercation on Thursday evening.

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: “On November 9, at about 10pm, police were called to an altercation in Fulford Drive, Northampton, in which a woman was assaulted. Thankfully she didn’t sustain any serious injuries.

“A 45-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of a number of offences including assault, driving a motor vehicle dangerously, failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis, and making threats to kill.“He has been released on bail pending further enquiries.”