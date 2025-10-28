Man, 44, charged with 23 offences after spate of burglaries across Northampton
Jermaine Preston Lewis, of no fixed address, appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday October 27 charged with six residential burglaries and 12 counts of fraud by false representation.
The 44-year-old has also been charged with two counts of theft of a motor vehicle and driving with no valid third-party insurance and one of possession of a controlled Class B drug – namely cannabis.
All the charges relate to six residential burglaries in Northampton, which occurred between September 4 and October 21 this year, according to Northamptonshire Police.
Lewis was remanded into custody until Monday December 8 when he is due to appear at Northampton Crown Court.