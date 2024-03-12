Man, 44, charged after suspected drug deal on Kingsthorpre Recreational Ground reported to police
A man has been charged after a suspected drug deal on Kingsthorpe Recreational Ground was reported to police.
Daniel William Smith, aged 44, of Glebe Road, was charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class A – crack cocaine and heroin – and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place – a knuckleduster.
The arrest was made on March 6, when police received a report of suspected drug dealing in Kingsthorpe recreation ground, near Northfield Way.
He appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on March 7 and was remanded in custody ahead of his next appearance at Northampton Crown Court on April 18.
Police say information from the public is essential in tackling drug harm and the crime associated with it. Anyone with concerns is asked to report it on 101, or 999 in an emergency.