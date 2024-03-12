Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has been charged after a suspected drug deal on Kingsthorpe Recreational Ground was reported to police.

Daniel William Smith, aged 44, of Glebe Road, was charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class A – crack cocaine and heroin – and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place – a knuckleduster.

The arrest was made on March 6, when police received a report of suspected drug dealing in Kingsthorpe recreation ground, near Northfield Way.

He appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on March 7 and was remanded in custody ahead of his next appearance at Northampton Crown Court on April 18.