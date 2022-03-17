Man, 43, to appear at Northampton Crown Court accused of slashing Morrisons worker with knife
Magistrates remanded defendant in custody over wounding, making threats and theft charges
A 43-year-old man will appear at Northampton Crown Court next month accused of five offences after a Morrisons staff member was slashed with a knife.
Brian Foley has been charged with Section 18 wounding with intent, making threats with an offensive weapon in a public place, making threats with a bladed article in a public place, and two counts of theft from a shop.
The charges relate to an incident at the Morrisons supermarket in Corby, on February 2 when a staff member allegedly challenged a man believed to be shoplifting.
Northampton magistrates remanded Foley, of Corby, in custody until April 27.