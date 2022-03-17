Man, 43, to appear at Northampton Crown Court accused of slashing Morrisons worker with knife

Magistrates remanded defendant in custody over wounding, making threats and theft charges

By Kevin Nicholls
Thursday, 17th March 2022, 9:16 am
Updated Thursday, 17th March 2022, 9:18 am
A 43-year-old man will appear at Northampton Crown Court next month accused of five offences after a Morrisons staff member was slashed with a knife.

Brian Foley has been charged with Section 18 wounding with intent, making threats with an offensive weapon in a public place, making threats with a bladed article in a public place, and two counts of theft from a shop.

The charges relate to an incident at the Morrisons supermarket in Corby, on February 2 when a staff member allegedly challenged a man believed to be shoplifting.

Northampton magistrates remanded Foley, of Corby, in custody until April 27.