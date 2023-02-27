Man, 41, arrested for drug driving in Northampton after testing positive for cannabis in roadside test

An arrest was made for drug driving in Northampton following a police stop.

The incident happened in Obelisk Rise on Friday (February 24) just before 9pm when officers from the Northants Roads Policing Team stopped a vehicle.

The driver was tested using a drug wipe and tested positive for cannabis. He was arrested on suspicion of drug driving and possession of cannabis.

A 41-year-old man was arrested for drug driving in Northampton.