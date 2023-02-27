News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Man, 41, arrested for drug driving in Northampton after testing positive for cannabis in roadside test

Driver released on police bail

By Carly Odell
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 27th Feb 2023, 11:10am

An arrest was made for drug driving in Northampton following a police stop.

The incident happened in Obelisk Rise on Friday (February 24) just before 9pm when officers from the Northants Roads Policing Team stopped a vehicle.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The driver was tested using a drug wipe and tested positive for cannabis. He was arrested on suspicion of drug driving and possession of cannabis.

A 41-year-old man was arrested for drug driving in Northampton.
Most Popular

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman confirmed the driver – a 41-year-old man – has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.