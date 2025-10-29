A man has been jailed for more than five years after going on a four-day, one-man crime spree across Northampton, stealing rucksacks, a phone, a car from a GP surgery and fraudulently using bank cards – among other offences.

Colin James Mosdell, previously of Northampton, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Friday October 24, after he pleaded guilty to several offences.

The 39-year-old was charged with seven counts of burglary, five counts of fraud by false representation, theft of a motor vehicle, driving a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence, and using a motor vehicle on a road/public place without third party insurance. The offences all took place during a four day period between March 21 and March 25 this year.

According to Northamptonshire Police, on one occasion, Mosdell entered the University of Northampton campus in the town centre and stole an unattended bag before walking into the cricket club in Abington Avenue and stealing two rucksacks.

On another occasion, Mosdell pressed the emergency button at the McDonald’s restaurant in St James Retail Park to gain access to the employee area. He then stole a phone, car keys and a purse from the staff toilets.

Mosdell also targeted a flat above The Bear pub in Sheep Street and an office in Wellingborough Road, stealing people’s bank cards and using them fraudulently in nearby shops.

On March 25, he also stole car keys from a doctor’s surgery in King Edward Road and subsequently, the owner’s blue Mazda 3 car.

Lead investigator - PC Christina Cooper from the force’s Burglary Team said: “I am really pleased that Colin Mosdell’s crime spree has resulted in this significant sentence, and I hope it reassures our local businesses and communities.

“We are passionate about making this county a safer place to live and work, and about taking burglars like Mosdell off our streets and putting them behind bars.

“I have worked on this investigation for quite some time and it’s really satisfying to see it conclude with such a good result.”

Mosdell was sentenced to five years and 10 months in prison.