Man, 38, remanded in custody after huge cannabis factory found in Northamptonshire village
A 38-year-old man has been remanded in custody following the execution of a warrant under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act at an address in Long Buckby.
Qani Troci, of no fixed address, was arrested after 508 cannabis plants were found in an industrial Unit in Station Road Long Buckby yesterday (Sunday), along with equipment associated with the production of the Class B drug.
Troci was charged with the production of a controlled Class B drug – cannabis – and appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday (July 22), where he was remanded in custody until his next hearing at Northampton Crown Court on September 2.