Man, 38, jailed after 291 cannabis plants found inside home in Northamptonshire village

A 38-year-old man has been jailed after 291 cannabis plants were found inside a home in a Northamptonshire village.

Modesta Graigaitis appeared at Northampton Crown Court on March 6 for sentencing, after he pleaded guilty to the production of a controlled Class B drug (cannabis).

Graigaitis arrested at a residential address in Vyse Road, Boughton, on Wednesday, January 22 this year.

Officers forced entry into the property and found Graigaitis inside a ground floor room along with some of the 291 cannabis plants in various states of growth, which were spread across the house.

Modesta Graigaitis was jailed after 291 cannabis plants were found in his Northamptonshire home.

Graigaitis, who was the sole occupant of the house, was arrested and subsequently charged.

Detective Constable Megan Arrieta of the West LPA CID Team, who led the investigation, said: “This case is a prime example of how we can work together with our neighbourhood policing teams and our partners to take positive action against the issues affecting residents.

“I hope this sentence demonstrates that we will always act on information provided and that it also encourages anyone who suspects drug dealing within their local community to report their concerns to us.”

Graigaitis was sentenced to 22 months in prison.

If anyone has concerns about drug dealing or any other illegal activities, they are urged to report it to police on 101, online at www.northants.police.uk/ro or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.