Man, 38, arrested after cannabis found in Northampton home during raid
A large police presence was seen in the area
A man was arrested after cannabis was found in a Northampton home during a police raid.
On Tuesday night (May 23), a warrant was executed in Blisworth Close, Briar Hill.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “We executed a warrant in Blisworth Close yesterday just after 9pm in which a quantity of cannabis was found.
“A 38-year-old has been arrested in connection with the find and remains in police custody at this time,” the spokeswoman added.