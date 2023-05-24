News you can trust since 1931
Man, 38, arrested after cannabis found in Northampton home during raid

A large police presence was seen in the area
Carly Odell
Published 24th May 2023, 13:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th May 2023, 13:22 BST

A man was arrested after cannabis was found in a Northampton home during a police raid.

On Tuesday night (May 23), a warrant was executed in Blisworth Close, Briar Hill.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “We executed a warrant in Blisworth Close yesterday just after 9pm in which a quantity of cannabis was found.

Northamptonshire Police executed a warrant in Briar Hill.Northamptonshire Police executed a warrant in Briar Hill.
“A 38-year-old has been arrested in connection with the find and remains in police custody at this time,” the spokeswoman added.