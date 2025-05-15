Man, 38, arrested after allegation of sexual assault in Northamptonshire town
A 38-year-old man has been arrested after an allegation of sexual assault in a Northamptonshire town.
The incident happened on Sunday, May 11, between 5pm and 6.30pm, in Brackley Town Park, in High Street.
A 38-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident, but has been released on bail, pending further enquiries.
Police officers continues to appeal for witnesses.
Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 25000272264, to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.