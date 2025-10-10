Man, 37, from Kettering jailed for multiple offences across Northampton

A 37-year-old who targeted cars across Northampton, stealing bank cards he later used, has been jailed for 34 weeks.

At Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Friday October 3, Mathew Masters pleaded guilty to nine offences which occurred in August this year, according to a statement issued by Northamptonshire Police today, Friday October 10.

“Overnight on August 10, Masters stole a grey Vauxhall Insignia car parked in Tewkesbury Close, which he subsequently used to commit other offences across the town and surrounding villages,” the statement said.

Northampton Magistrates' Court

“In the early hours of August 31, Masters targeted several vehicles in the Grange Park area of Northampton, when he broke into a blue Ford Fiesta car parked in Squirrel Close, and stole power tools and a bank card, he subsequently used four times to buy fuel and other items.

“While in Woodlands, Masters attempted to gain access to a black Audi A5 car and stole a bag from a black Land Rover Freelander, which was later recovered in the footwell of the stolen Insignia.

“A police investigation linked all eight crimes in Grange Park and Masters, who was disqualified from driving, was identified through CCTV footage. On September 11, he was arrested and subsequently charged,” the statement added.

The following day, Masters appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court, where he pleaded guilty to four counts of fraud by false representation and two offences of theft from motor vehicles.

At the same hearing, Masters also admitted to driving a motor vehicle which had been taken without the owner’s consent, driving while disqualified and vehicle interference. The case was adjourned for pre-sentencing reports.

Last Friday (October 3), Masters, of Hertford Road, Kettering, returned to the same court where he was sentenced to 34 weeks’ imprisonment, ordered to pay £500 compensation and disqualified from driving for 15 months, Northamptonshire Police said.

Following sentencing, investigating officer PC Chris Partridge of the South Northants Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “The impact of vehicle crime is not lost on us, and we know how impactful this crime can be, especially when items such as tools are stolen which are often relied upon by the owner to complete their work.

“Mathew Masters is a prolific offender with a long history of offending. The sentence imposed will never be enough for his victims, but I am hopeful this will give them some reassurance that we will act on information provided.

“These offences can often be difficult to detect so I am grateful for the community for their support in providing extensive CCTV footage which enabled us to identify Masters and helped bring him to justice.”

Anyone with information about vehicle crime is asked to report it by calling Northamptonshire Police on 101 or online via the www.northants.police.uk website.

Always call 999 in the event of an emergency. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

More information and advice about how you can protect your vehicle and your belongings is available on the Northamptonshire Police website at www.northants.police.uk