Man, 36, charged with seven counts of theft from shops and restaurants in Northampton

A 36-year-old man has been charged with seven counts of theft from shops and restaurants in Northampton.

Nicholas Bows, aged 36, of Hazelwood Road, is charged with seven counts of theft from shops and restaurants in Northampton in July and August.

He is also charged with two counts of using threatening/abusive/insulting words/behaviour to cause harassment/alarm/distress, one count of racially/religiously aggravated intentional harassment/alarm/distress - words/writing, one count of failing to comply with a community protection notice, and one count of possession of a Class B drug.

Bows appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on August 8 where he was remanded in custody ahead of a trial, which is scheduled to begin on September 12 at Northampton Crown Court.