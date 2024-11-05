Man, 35, arrested on suspicion of robbery and sexual assault on main Northampton road
The incident happened in Barrack Road between 10.50pm and 11pm on Saturday, October 26.
Police say they are investigating the robbery and sexual assault of a woman in her 30s, near to the Co-Op Funeral Care premises.
A 35-year-old man from Northampton has been arrested, but released on bail pending further enquiries, so officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to get in touch.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “It is believed that Barrack Road would have been busy with both pedestrians and drivers and are urging people who were in the area between the stated times to check mobile phone or dash-cam footage to see if they have inadvertently captured the incident.”
Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 24000640149.