A 34-year-old man was arrested and four dogs seized from a flat and vehicle following a police operation in Northampton early on Wednesday (July 27).

Officers from the local neighbourhood policing team and Northamptonshire Police dog section swooped on an address in Vernon Walk, close to Wellingborough Road in the town, following allegations that a Doberman had been used to threaten members of the public.

A spokesman for the force confirmed a male had been arrested on suspicion of possessing a dog dangerously out of control and causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal, as well as using a motor vehicle without the correct insurance.

He was later released but remains under investigation.