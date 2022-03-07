Northampton man among first to land in court over keeping knuckle duster at home

A Northampton man has become one of the first prosecuted under new laws over keeping potentially deadly weapons on private premises.

Luis Ramon Grion, aged 34, admitted having a knuckle duster under a bed at his home address in Crestline Court, in the Goldings neighbourhood, in August 2021.

Magistrates ordered Giron to carry out 50 hours unpaid work and pay £180 towards prosecution costs and a surcharge to fund victim services.

Knuckledusters like this one are illegal — even for collectors or historians

Knuckle dusters are made of heavy metal and designed to be worn on the back of a hand as a weapon, capable of inflicting severe injury on anybody hit with one.

Many older examples have historical significance and are popular with collectors, but changes to the Offensive Weapons Act last July made it illegal to keep even those in private settings.

Northamptonshire Police revealed 18 people were arrested for possession of a weapon after searches of private addresses as part of investigations into unrelated matters in the first three months after the law changed.

Although focusing on knife crime, the law also covers potentially deadly items such as knuckledusters, throwing stars and zombie knives — plus weapons such as samurai swords owned by collectors and historians.

Superintendent Adam Ward, who is leading the Force’s campaign, said: “The harm caused to families and communities through the tragic loss of life relating to knife crime is devastating which is why it is a matter of priority to us.

“These new measures go some way in helping to take weapons off our streets and to make it more difficult for people to get hold of knives and other dangerous items in the first place.”