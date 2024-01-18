Man, 33, charged with multiple robbery offences after spate of Kingsthorpe incidents
He has been charged with five counts of robbery and seven counts of theft
A 33-year-old man has been charged with multiple robbery offences following a spate of incidents in Kingsthorpe.
Joseph Mills, of no fixed abode, has been charged with five counts of robbery and seven counts of theft.
Police say the charges relate to incidents in Kingsthorpe, which have happened in recent weeks.
Mills appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court last Friday (January 12) and will next appear at Northampton Crown Court on February 28, 2024.