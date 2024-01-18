Man, 33, charged with multiple robbery offences after spate of Kingsthorpe incidents

He has been charged with five counts of robbery and seven counts of theft

A 33-year-old man has been charged with multiple robbery offences following a spate of incidents in Kingsthorpe.

Joseph Mills, of no fixed abode, has been charged with five counts of robbery and seven counts of theft.

Police say the charges relate to incidents in Kingsthorpe, which have happened in recent weeks.