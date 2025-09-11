Man, 32, 'unfit to appear' in court to face charge of sexual assault on the Northamptonshire border near Crick

A man accused of sexual assault just over the Northamptonshire border, near Crick, has been deemed “unfit to appear in court”.

Ahmed Muhammad Almahi, of Parklands in Crick, Northamptonshire, has been charged in connection with the incident, which took place in Hillmorton Road and Crick Road in Rugby on Monday August 4.

The 32-year-old was due to appear at Warwick Crown Court at the Warwickshire Justice Centre in Leamington on Thursday September 11 for a plea and trial preparation hearing but the case has been adjourned - to recommence on as yet unknown date - because Almahi, who has been remanded in custody, was “deemed unfit for court”.