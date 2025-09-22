Man, 32, charged with arson, criminal damage and more after Northampton town centre incident
A 32-year-old man has been charged with arson, criminal damage, threatening a person with an offensive weapon and more, following an incident in Northampton town centre.
Ryan Lewis Hutchings is due to appear in Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday September 22 to face several charges, relating to an incident in Robert Street on Saturday September 20.
The charges are: three counts of criminal damage to property under the value of £5,000, one count of threatening a person with an offensive weapon in a public place, one count of arson with intent to endanger life and one count of intentionally/recklessly causing a public nuisance.
Robert Street was cordoned off by police for most of Saturday afternoon and evening.