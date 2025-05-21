Man, 32, arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure after alleged incident in Northamptonshire country lane

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 21st May 2025, 09:03 BST
A 32-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure after a alleged incident on a Northamptonshire country lane.

The alleged incident happened around 7am on Monday (May 19) in Sywell Road, between Holcot and the A43 roundabout.

Police say they received a report that a man was exposing himself beside a vehicle on the country lane.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman confirmed that a 32-year-old man from Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, was arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure and driving offences. However, he has since been released on conditional bail pending further enquiries, so police are still appealing for witnesses.

The alleged incident happened in Sywell Road between Holcot and the A43 roundabout.
The alleged incident happened in Sywell Road between Holcot and the A43 roundabout.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who could assist with their enquiries, including anyone who may have dash-cam footage.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 25000288646.

Information can also be submitted online at www.northants.police.uk/RO and crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.

