A newly disqualified driver who drove himself home after being given a driving ban at court has been warned that he was lucky to escape prison.

Euclid White received an 18-month disqualification at Wellingborough Magistrates’ Court on November 7, 2023, after being found guilty at trial of failing to provide a specimen for analysis and driving with no insurance.

The 30-year-old was also ordered to complete 100 hours of unpaid work and pay £625 court costs and £114 victim surcharge after being stopped by Northamptonshire Police in Oakwood Road in Northampton on May 29 last year.

White, of Campion Court in Northampton, mentioned in court that he’d driven himself to court and following the hearing, he was captured on CCTV walking in the direction of his grey Audi A6 S Line in Victoria Road before the car drove off along Midland Road.

Less than 30 minutes later, the car was seen parked outside White’s house by the same Roads Policing officer who gave evidence in court that morning. Suspecting that White had driven himself the 8.5 miles to his home address, he was arrested and subsequently charged.

On May 7, White appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court, where he was further banned from driving for 28 months after pleading guilty to driving while disqualified, driving with no insurance, and failing to nominate a driver.

White was also fined a total of £1,670 - £623 each for failing to nominate a driver and no insurance – as well as ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid work and to pay £310 court costs and £114 victim surcharge.

At the hearing, magistrates warned White that he “was lucky to escape prison this time” but if caught behind the wheel while disqualified again that there would be no third chance – he would be imprisoned.

Arresting officer PC Callum Donoghue of Northamptonshire Roads Policing Team said: “We see the devastating effects of those who have a total disregard for the sanctions imposed by the courts and continue to get behind the wheel after being disqualified.

“Euclid White literally left court and got straight behind the wheel of his car to drive home. His actions not only show a contempt for the authorities but were also selfish, dangerous, and irresponsible.

“Having your licence revoked means that the standard of your driving has put yourself and other road users at risk. This may cause an inconvenience but if you choose to continue to drive, the severity of the consequences could be life changing.”

