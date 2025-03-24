Man, 29, sentenced to life after 'terrifying' early hours attack at Northampton Balloon Festival

A 29-year-old man has been sentenced to life after a “terrifying” early hours attack at Northampton Balloon Festival.

Shane Freeman, of no fixed abode, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on March 14 for sentencing, after he was found guilty by a jury of three charges, following a two week trial in December last year.

The 29-year-old was charged with Section 18 grievous bodily harm, Section 20 grievous bodily harm and aggravated burglary.

The charges relate to an incident during the 2023 Northampton Balloon Festival. Police say Freeman went out for the evening on August 19, 2023, with two other men, after all three had spent the day working at the annual event at the town’s Racecourse.

Shane Freeman.

Freeman became annoyed with the other two and left, calling one of them on the phone a short time later to make threats.

The two men returned to the Racecourse in the early hours of the morning but shortly after they went to sleep in one of the caravans, Freeman burst in and assaulted them. Police say Freeman slashed one of the men’s legs with a knife, before chasing the other victim and hitting him repeatedly to the face.

Following the assault, Freeman fled the site but was arrested a short time later by police officers.

Detective Sergeant Cory Wise of the West LPA CID Team said: “This was a terrifying and unprovoked assault on two men who both continue to suffer from the after-effects of this attack.

“I am grateful for the support they have given us throughout the investigation, and I hope this result provides them with both some closure and some comfort.

“Tackling serious violence is a priority for Northamptonshire Police and I want to be clear that actions like Shane Freeman’s will not be tolerated. Everyone has disagreements now and again but there is never an excuse to use violence.

“I hope this case is a lesson to anyone else who thinks violence is acceptable. You will be arrested and you will go to prison.”

Freeman was handed a life sentence with a minimum of seven years and 88 days in prison before he can apply for parole.