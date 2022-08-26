Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man has been handed a suspended sentence following an attack on his then-partner in their Northampton home.

Mirsad Arifi, of Aldbourne Road, Coventry, launched an attack on his partner inside their home in St George’s Street, Northampton by hitting her around the face several times before grabbing her by the throat and throwing her to the floor.

The 29-year-old pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm, two counts of assault and one of criminal damage at the first day of his trial at Northampton Crown Court in May this year.

Northampton Crown Court.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During the attack, when the victim tried to call the police, Arifi smashed her phone and continued to beat her whilst she was on the floor.

The woman managed to escape from the house and run to a police station where she was able to get medical attention. As a result of the incident, she suffered a broken wrist.

Arifi was arrested the next day and charged.

On Monday (August 22), Arifi was sentenced to 20 months in prison, suspended for two years, and handed a five-year restraining order.

Lead Investigator, Detective Constable Stacey Hayes, said: “This woman was exceptionally brave in coming forward and reporting this attack to us and I want to commend her for her courage and for supporting our investigation throughout.

“Domestic abuse is a terrible crime as victims are being assaulted and mistreated by someone who is meant to love them. That’s why we never underestimate the bravery it takes to come forward and I want to assure people that we always treat reports with the sensitivity and confidentiality they deserve. Most importantly, we will believe you.

“Tackling violence against women and girls is a priority for Northamptonshire Police and I hope this case demonstrates that commitment to bring offenders to justice and to safeguard the victims.”

If you have been a victim of domestic abuse, whether recent or non-recent, please come forward by calling 101 or via the Northamptonshire Police online reporting tool at www.northants.police.uk.