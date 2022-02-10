Man, 29, appears in court charged with assault at Northampton town centre hotel

A 29-year-old Northampton man has charged with assaulting a woman in the town centre on Monday night (February 7),

Magistrates remanded Asrafyl Alam in custody until an appearance at Northampton Crown Court on March 23.

The assault is alleged to have taken place in three locations in the town — the Travelodge in Gold Street, College Street and Greyfrairs — between 7pm and 8pm.

Alam is accused of assaulting a woman at the Travelodge in Gold Street