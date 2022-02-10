Man, 29, appears in court charged with assault at Northampton town centre hotel
Accused remanded in custody until Crown Court date in March
Thursday, 10th February 2022, 9:39 am
Updated
Thursday, 10th February 2022, 9:40 am
A 29-year-old Northampton man has charged with assaulting a woman in the town centre on Monday night (February 7),
Magistrates remanded Asrafyl Alam in custody until an appearance at Northampton Crown Court on March 23.
The assault is alleged to have taken place in three locations in the town — the Travelodge in Gold Street, College Street and Greyfrairs — between 7pm and 8pm.
Detectives investigating this incident are continuing to appeal for fresh witnesses come forward by calling 101 using incident number 22000076595.