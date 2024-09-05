Man, 28, jailed for threatening bartender with kitchen knife in each hand at Northampton pub

A man has been jailed after he threatened a bartender at a Northampton pub with a large kitchen knife in each hand.

Mohammed Alamin, appeared at Northampton Crown Court for sentencing on August 1, after he pleaded guilty to threatening a person with a blade/sharply pointed article in a public place..

The 28-year-old visited the Sevens pub in Weedon Road on April 1, where he was asked to put his hood down. Alamin and another man were served but walked off without paying for their drinks. Alamin then put his hood back up, according to police.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “When a member of staff challenged them and attempted to take their drinks away, Alamin became agitated and verbally aggressive, threatening to stab him before offering him outside for a fight.

“The pair were ushered out of the premises and Alamin ran off down Weedon Road however, shortly afterwards he entered the pub via a different door before returning to the main bar.

“With a large knife in each hand, Alamin again threatened the same member of staff. An off-duty police officer stepped in and persuaded him to drop the knives before detaining him until response officers arrived and arrested him.”

Response officer PC Olivia Mawby of the West LPA, who led the investigation, added: “Anyone who decides to cause distress or fear to others like this should expect to be dealt with robustly, and I am pleased that this stance has been reflected in the custodial sentence that Mohammed Alamin received.”

Alamin was sentenced to two years in prison.