Man, 28, charged with drink-driving after Saturday night collision involving Mercedes and parked cars in Northampton

Incident happened in Duston at around 9.10pm

By Kevin Nicholls
Monday, 10th January 2022, 1:29 pm
Updated Monday, 10th January 2022, 1:30 pm
Saturday's night incident involved a Mercedes and four parked cars in Malcolm Drive

Police say a 28-year-old man has been charged with drink-driving after a Mercedes collided with a number of parked cars in Northampton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The incident involving a blue C220 happened at around 9.10pm on Saturday (January 8) in Malcolm Drive, Duston.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman confirmed Shane Paul Line, of Hutchins Close, Overstone, was also charged with driving without due care and attention in connection with the incident and has been bailed to appear at Northampton Magistrates Court.