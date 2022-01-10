Man, 28, charged with drink-driving after Saturday night collision involving Mercedes and parked cars in Northampton
Incident happened in Duston at around 9.10pm
Police say a 28-year-old man has been charged with drink-driving after a Mercedes collided with a number of parked cars in Northampton.
The incident involving a blue C220 happened at around 9.10pm on Saturday (January 8) in Malcolm Drive, Duston.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman confirmed Shane Paul Line, of Hutchins Close, Overstone, was also charged with driving without due care and attention in connection with the incident and has been bailed to appear at Northampton Magistrates Court.