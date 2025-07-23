Man, 28, arrested after leading police on five-minute pursuit through Northampton

A 28-year-old man has been arrested after leading police officers on a five-minute pursuit through Northampton.

Shortly before 10am on Wednesday July 23, Northamptonshire Police received several calls reporting that a blue Ford Mondeo was being driven in a dangerous manner on the eastbound carriageway of the A43 Lumbertubs Way.

Officers located the driver in Kingsley Road at around 10.20am. After a five-minute pursuit through Kingsthorpe, the driver was arrested in Harborough Road North on suspicion of dangerous driving and failing to stop for police. The man remains in police custody.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “Officers investigating this incident would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the Ford Mondeo being driven in a dangerous manner, and who may have dash-cam footage, which could assist them.

“They would also like to hear from anyone who may have had their vehicle damaged by this car as it travelled through the Kingsthorpe area of the town.”

Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 25000430481.