Man, 27, pleads not guilty to rape and kidnap after woman attacked in Northampton town centre
A trial date set has been set for later this year
A 27-year-old has pleaded not guilty to one count of kidnap and two counts of rape after a woman was attacked in Northampton.
Leon Svans, of no fixed abode, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Tuesday (June 27) to enter his pleas.
The charges relate to an incident where a woman was attacked on the morning of Friday, May 12, in the Greyfriars area of Northampton, according to Northamptonshire Police.
Svans was remanded in custody ahead of a trial at Northampton Crown Court, set to begin on November 30.